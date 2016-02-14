Roadway flooding reported in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Roadway flooding reported in Conway

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Connect

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting roadway flooding on Jackson Bluff Road and Jackson Circle in Conway.

The SCHP reported the flooding at 9:21 a.m.

We will continue to monitor any updates as they become available. 

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly