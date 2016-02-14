Valentine's Day is also National Organ Donor Awareness Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is Valentine's Day and National Organ Donor Awareness Day. Myrtle Beach Donate South Carolina has partnered with Marco's Pizza to raise awareness to organ donation.

Anyone who makes a Valentine's Day message to #ORGANDONORDAY2016 on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram will be entered to win pizza for life. Additionally, hundreds will receive chocolate brownies.

Video courtesy of Kieran McCauley.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.