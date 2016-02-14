Suspect chokes and cuts man at Myrtle Beach Motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police Officers were dispatched to the Calypso Inn on Flagg Street Saturday morning after a man was cut near his eye and put in a choke hold by an aggressive man, reports say.

Police responded to the call at 3:30 a.m. The victim told police he heard a loud car pull quick into the parking lot. As he went out to investigate, he saw a white male weighing 140-150 lbs, with short hair banging on the door of the upstairs residence. The victim told the male that nobody lived there and the suspect said he was looking for a woman named Kimberly, according to Myrtle Beach Police reports.

The victim again told the suspect there was no one with that name on the premises and no one lived at that residence. Reports say the suspect came down stairs and started kicking and banging on the door to one of the rooms and the victim told one of the neighbors to call police.

At that time the victim said the suspect turned toward him, pulled out a knife, lunged at him, then grabbed him in a choke hold and held the knife to his head screaming that he was going to cut the victims eye out.

Reports say the victim fought back and was able to get away after sustaining a cut just to the left of his eye. After fighting to get away the victim said the male got back into the vehicle described as a four-door white sports car, striking a metal spiral staircase, and damaging the rear window of the vehicle in the process

The vehicle was last seen headed south towards 1st Avenue before officers arrived on scene.

