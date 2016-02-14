Man beaten at Myrtle Beach club, suspect flees scene

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One man was assaulted early Sunday morning at a Myrtle Beach dance club. Myrtle Beach Police reports say the victim was dancing and punched in the head several times.

Officers responded to the club located at 2701 S Kings Hwy in reference to an assault call around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

The victim told police he was dancing on the dance floor and the suspect came up and punched him in the head three times and he didn't do anything to provoke the suspect from punching him.

Reports say one witness said he was near the victim and saw the suspect punch him in the head, he then pulled the suspect off the victim and the suspect fled the scene.

The witness told police the suspect goes by the name of 'Kaleb.'

The suspect is described as a white male between the age of 21-22, 135-140 pounds, and 5'10-6'0 tall.

