Manzer Basketball Academy hosting BBQ fundraiser in Carolina Forest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Manzer Basketball Academy is hosting a BBQ fundraiser on Friday, February 19th from 11:30 am -1:30 pm at Carolina Forest Community. Cost of the BBQ is $10 per person.

The menu will include:

Pulled Pork

Baked Beans

Rice

Coleslaw

Roll

Delivery is available for orders of four or more. Dial 1-844-626-9371 for schedule an order for pick-up or delivery.

Manzer Basketball Academy provides quality camps and clinics for boys and girls along the Grand Strand. We build skill into our players

through fundamental teachings and focus on proper repetition. Our focus is on proper technique on all aspects including stance, footwork, ball handling, passing, shooting, and defense. We use new and innovative drills to teach our players the fundamentals of the game that have never changed. Our training sessions include great energy and positive coaching without sacrificing the intensity, passion and focus that is required from anyone involved in the

improvement process.

For more event details visit www.manzerbasketball.com or dial 1-844-626-9371.

