Freezing rain possible Monday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) We're tracking a system that may be bringing the potential for freezing rain to the area early Monday morning. There's a small window of opportunity for this to happen. Overnight lows tonight will fall into the upper 20s inland and low 30s on the coast. The difficult part is, these overnight lows will be felt around midnight and then we will see them begin to warm as the morning progresses.

Areas most likely to see freezing rain or freezing drizzle will be areas west of I-95. Bennettsville, Laurinburg and Lumberton will be the main areas of concern but we will also be watching Florence, Darlington and Dillon very closely. This will not be a big impact event but will prove to cause a few slick spots for the morning commute especially on bridges, overpasses and walkways. As much as a trace to a few hundredths of an inch of ice could form on the already cold surfaces. Temperatures will rise above freezing as we inch closer towards lunch time and then we will be dealing with a very cold rain on and off the rest of the day.

As you are preparing for Monday, plan for a longer than normal commute. Drive safe, drive slow and be careful. If you can safely send in any reports of ice that you see, please do so we can alert everyone of the impacts being felt.

