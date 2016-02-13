Former President Bill Clinton delivers speech at FMU in support of wife Hillary

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - "Hillary literally got into this race, because she does not believe America will ever fulfill its promise until every single solitary American is empowered to fulfill their promise. And she believes we have to do it together," said former President Bill Clinton.

The Smith Center at Francis Marion University was full of Hillary Clinton supporters as her husband Bill Clinton gave an impassioned speech, urging young voters to choose Hillary as the Democratic Candidate. With the South Carolina Primaries just two weeks away, the 42nd President spoke about the challenges that the country faces, including job creation, and healthcare.

"Most experts say that Hillary's plan would get us to %100 insurance quicker and allow us to focus on the problems. Drug prices are too high because we don't bargain them down the way we do Medicare."

Other politicians came to show their support as well, including Ohio congresswoman Marcia Fudge.

"I came in from Washington yesterday with two of my colleagues so that we could just talk about the importance of South Carolina, getting out to vote, and talking to them about what is at stake in this election," said Fudge.

Clinton wrapped up his speech on the topic of gun violence, and says under Hillary, more would be done to protect Americans from senseless killings on our countries soil.

