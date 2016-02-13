Wiggins leads Coastal past Gardner-Webb

Courtesy: CCU Athletics

CONWAY – Shivaughn Wiggins scored a career-high 30 points, but Coastal Carolina still had to count on free throws down the stretch to outlast Gardner-Webb 78-71 in a Saturday matinee inside the HTC Center.

Wiggins, who accounted for half of Coastal’s 30 first period points, became the first Chanticleer to reach the 30-point plateau since Anthony Raffa poured in 34 against FIU on Nov. 24, 2012. Wiggins shot an outstanding 11-of-13 from the field, including a career-high five 3-pointers. He also totaled five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Joining Wiggins in double-figures was Elijah Wilson with 15 and Badou Diagne with 11. Tristian Curtis nearly double-doubled with eight points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Coastal (16-9, 10-5 Big South) overcame its early 2-of-14 shooting performance to finish the game making 44.8 percent (26-of-58) shots. The Chanticleers dominated inside, finishing with a 44-36 rebounding edge and a 30-18 advantage in points in the paint.

Gardner-Webb (13-14, 8-7 Big South) was led by Tyrell Nelson’s 14 points, while Adonis Burbage (13), Harold McBride (12) and Dylan Poston (11) also reached double-figures. The Runnin’ Bulldogs shot 37.7 percent from the field (23-61) and 36.0 percent (9-25) from three.

Coastal Carolina plays its final scheduled game against Winthrop as a member of the Big South Conference on Thurs., Feb. 18. The two rivals are set for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Winthrop Coliseum.