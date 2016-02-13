Ted Cruz to rally in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Ted Cruz is expected to rally in Florence on February 15, at 6 p.m. According to Eventbrite.com, Cruz will take the hot seat at 6 p.m. at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing & Technology, located at 1951 Pisgah Road.

Cruz was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012. Prior to that he served as the Solicitor General for the state of Texas and practiced law.

Cruz spoke at the Springmaid Beach Resort in January and talked on terrorism, "We will not bargain with terrorists, we will not negotiate with terrorists," said Cruz.

