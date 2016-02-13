WEATHER: Coldest air of the season expected tonight with single digit wind chills

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Tonight, as an arctic high pressure sets in, we're expecting the coldest air of the winter season thus far. Temperatures overnight will fall into the mid to upper teens across inland areas and near 20 along the Grand Strand. We're also expecting a north wind around 10 to 15 miles per hours and with that wind, the air temperatures will be feeling much colder.

As you walk outside Sunday morning inland areas will be feeling like they're in the single digits. Anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees above zero. Along the coast, air temperatures will be feeling anywhere from 8 to 14 degrees. This is bitter and dangerous cold. If you have any animals, it is advised to bring them in or provide a shelter that will help keep them warm. Also, temperatures this cold could freeze pipes. Leave a slight drip in your faucets overnight to prevent any issues.

There will definitely be a chill in the air for Valentine's afternoon. We stay cold and see highs only rise into the mid to upper 30s. We will be very slow to rise above freezing. Stay warm out there!

