Sen. Marco Rubio to campaign in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Presidential hopeful Senator Marco Rubio and special guest Senator Tim Scott is expected to make an appearance at the Barefoot Conference Center in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, February 16.

According to North Myrtle Beach Online, Rubio will hold a town hall to share his vision for a new American Century.

Rubio is among the GOP candidates campaigning in South Carolina ahead of the state’s Republican Presidential Preference Primary on Feb. 20.

Doors will open at 4:45 p.m. and the event begins at 5:30 p.m. Each guest is required to RSVP and complete a separate registration. Visit EventBrite.com to obtain tickets.

Anyone with questions is asked to email events@marcorubio.com.

Anyone who is unable to RSVP via Eventbrite will be able to register onsite at the door, depending on the venue capacity.

To view coverage of Rubio campaigning in Myrtle Beach earlier this week, click here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.