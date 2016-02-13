Worker tells police his vehicle went missing at Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officers responded to reports of a car theft at the Coastal Grand Mall Friday night at 7:15 p.m. Reports say the victim drove his car to work and his vehicle was gone when he went outside.

According to reports, the victim said he drove to work around 4 p.m. and the vehicle was last known to be in the parking lot. He said around 5:02 p.m his boss called him and asked if he drove his truck to work that day, which he did. His boss then told him the truck was not outside.

The victim said he walked outside where his truck was parked and it was not there. He also said no one has keys to the vehicle, or permission to have the vehicle.

Police reports say the vehicle is described as a black 2005 Chevy Avalanche with black rims and Clemson stickers on the back.

The victim said the truck has South Carolina tags that read KNR401.

Officers were unable to located the vehicle.

