Myrtle Beach strong armed robbery, kidnapping leaves 2 charged

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two people are charged with kidnapping and strong armed robbery after a woman walked into the Myrtle Beach Police Department and claimed she was pushed out of a car in the area of Quail Marsh on February 6.

The victim told police she was riding with the suspects on February 6, around 4 p.m., to a fast food location when they decided to stop by and pick-up one of the victim's friends to eat with them.

Reports say the first suspect was wearing a blue hoodie with the drawstring tightened around his face and the victim believed he was acting suspicious for most of the day leading up to the incident.

The victim said her friend walked down to the car and she had a brief discussion with him as he was getting ready to get into the backseat of the car.

The victim said the suspect then accelerated abruptly before her friend could get into the car and the suspect was driving the vehicle when he turned around and said, " [explicit] you know what time is it!"

The victim said the suspect reached for the victim's purse with his right hand, took it from her, and pulled it into the front seat. The victim said the suspect immediately began going through her purse and handed it to the other suspect.

Reports say that suspect continued going through the purse and one suspect said, "where's the weed?" The first suspect then reached for the marijuana she had possession of, then tore the bag open. The marijuana spilled in the car and on the roadway, according to reports.

The victim told police she punched one suspect with her left hand and the first suspect accelerated again as she was trying to escape, then the second suspect held her by the hood of her coat. Once they obtained her purse and weed, they pushed her out of the vehicle, according to reports.

The victim told police she sustained minor injuries from being pushed out of the vehicle, and hit her head as she rolled out of the vehicle and on to the pavement.

Hakeem Hilliard, 20, was arrested on charges of strong armed robbery and kidnapping.

Genesis Villalpando, 18, was arrested on charges of strong armed robbery and kidnapping.

