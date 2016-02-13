City of Conway opening warming shelter Saturday

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The City of Conway be opening a warming shelter at the Conway Senior Center on Saturday, February 13th. The shelter will open at 6 p.m. and close at 8 a.m.

If there are no occupants by 10 p.m., the shelter will close. Cots, blankets and pillows will be available, along with snacks and beverages. Pets are not allowed.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.