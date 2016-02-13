Fatal hit-and-run suspect charged in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged after a fatal hit-and-run accident last week. The Florence Police Department and Fatal Investigation Team responded to a collision that left one moped rider dead on February 13, according to Major Raines.

Raines said they received the call at 3:11 a.m. The driver of an unknown vehicle crashed into a moped that was traveling south on Irby Street near the City of Florence. Raines said the crash happened near Alligator Road.

The collision caused the moped driver to fall into the roadway and the driver fled the scene, according to Raines.

Other vehicles traveling in the direction of the crash saw something in the roadway. One vehicle tried to stop and shift around the moped driver laying on the ground, however was unsuccessful and resulted in hitting the moped driver.

Raines said no witnesses were involved in the initial crash, however debris was found on the scene. The debris is described to be a teal green color and the vehicle should have front end damage, Raines said.

Florence County Coroner Keith vonLutcken identified the deceased victim as 21-year-old Brandon Lynn Creason of Florence. According to vonLutcken, the victim was just getting off work.

The Florence Police Department released raw footage of that collision.

According to Raines, Sidney Keith Haynes, 47, is charged with hit-and-run, and felony DUI. According to the Florence County Detention Center, no bond is set for Haynes.

