Woman faces after the fact felony charges following 2015 murder at Levelz Bar

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police recently arrested a woman in connection to a murder that took place February 15, 2015 at Levelz Bar. She is now facing charges for accessory after the fact to felony A,B,C or murder, according to reports.

Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to Levelz Bar and Grill located on 515 9th Avenue North around 2:45 a.m., in reference to a shooting on February 15. Reports say that upon arriving, they discovered the victim with gunshot wounds.

Saequan Vereen, 23, of Myrtle Beach, was shot to death and trauma was caused to his vital organs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Arrest warrants were issued for Kevin Tyrone Bryant and he was charged with Vareen's murder.

Myrtle Beach Police arrested 33-year-old Tiffany Miranda Taylor, on February 11, 2016 for arrest on charge of accessory after the fact to felony.

Taylor is being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Center under a $250,000.00 bond.

