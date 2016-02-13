Coroner identifies victim in fatal Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that took place on Jordanville Road Friday night at 11:10 p.m.

The SCHP said a 2007 Chevy pick-up was traveling north on Gumtree Road and disregarded a stop sign, then collided with a 2007 Dodge Charger that was traveling east on Jordanville Road.

The driver of the Chevy was ejected from the vehicle and both the driver and passenger were transported to Grand Strand Medical Center, according to SCHP.

The driver of the Dodge is deceased and it is unknown if that driver was wearing a seat-belt because the vehicle caught fire, according to SCHP.

Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased victim as 64-year-old Derrick James Sr. of the Galivants Ferry area.

Carolee Mason, a friend of the victim said he went by the name 'buttons.'

Mason said, "He was someone that everyone knew in our area. I cant think of too many people in this area that wouldn't know Buttons. He would give you you the shirt off his back! He will be truly missed!"

"He always had a story to tell anyone he met, but you can bet that he never met a stranger! The wreck happened right behind our house. I called 911 and didn't get an answer so I had to call 248-1520. Our Lil town took a hard lick last night! I just hope and pray that those two young adults will be ok!"

"It's such a disbelief for the whole town, said Mason."

Fowler said the victim died at the scene from mass trauma and is ruled accidental.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.