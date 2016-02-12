Surfside Beach Town Council talks beach renourishment at budget meeting

The council also discussed giving the Surfside Beach Police Department a brand new building, or renovating what they already have. (Source: WMBF News)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Surfside beach town council is taking a close look at what it can do to make the town better.

On Friday, council members met to try and prioritize what improvements should be made in Surfside Beach in the present and future.



The meeting was held at Brookgreen Gardens, and the discussion centered around the 2016-2017 fiscal year budget, which begins June 30.



Today, Surfside Beach Mayor Doug Samples and each town council member was asked to pinpoint their two most important current focus areas, the two biggest opportunities for improvement, and two most important areas of future development.



Several ideas were tossed around, like making Surfside Beach more appealing and livable by adding sidewalks, bike lanes, benches, and trees, partnering more with the business community to attract more businesses to the town, improving Frontage Road along 17 business, and also giving the Surfside Beach Police Department a brand new building, or renovating what they already have.



But the common desire by all council members is the absolute need for beach renourishment. A beach renourishment project is tentatively planned for 2016, and the work will mainly culminate in off-season at the end of 2016.



"Our number one business is tourism," Samples said as other members of council agreed. "We always have to make the beach our priority."



There is a lot of discussion left before the budget is finalized, and nothing was set in stone Friday. But it was stressed the beach renourishment plan is going to take a lot of money which will seriously affect how much the town can spend on other things while he budget is finalized.



