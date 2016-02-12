Girl gets second chance from Santa and post office after losing gifts in fire

Angela and her sister Ashley said they had no idea the presents were coming, and those at the post office say that look in their eyes was completely worth it. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Although it is the middle of February, one little girl just had her wishes answered by the community after a letter she wrote to Santa brought them to tears.

"She was asking for help from Santa to see if he could help her family along and it's one of those letters that it's very touching and when myself and several other individuals here read it, we became emotional and we decided to try and see how much we could do to help," said Carolina Forest Post Office Manager Adam Gutierrez.

Gutierrez says he receives hundreds of Santa letters during the Holidays, but never in February, and he and the other employees knew immediately that they needed to help. Santa wrote back to Angela, and with help from the post office, they were able to replace those presents that were lost. When the presents were delivered, the family said that it was Angela who actually saved her family by first noticing the fire.

"I smelled smoke, and then the fire alarm came on and I asked my grandma, 'Is there something cooking or did she light something up?' and she said no. So she got up and she looked in the hall and there was a lot of smoke." said 8-year-old Angela.

Angela and her sister Ashley said they had no idea the presents were coming, and those at the post office say that look in their eyes was completely worth it.

Cynthia Tyler, who delivers mail to the girls' address, says helping them was about restoring faith.

"All through life we're asked to have faith, you know? And this child has faith. She had faith that Santa Claus would come through and she's going to need that faith a lot in life, and if I can help Santa help this child keep her faith then that's what I want to do."

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.