Restaurant Scorecard: DHEC inspectors go hard on several area hot spots

(WMBF) - Restaurant Scorecard is back again this week, and inspectors from the Department of Health and Environmental Control were pretty hard on some area hot spots.

We always start with the worst grade of the week - that takes us to Ramando's Fine Restaurant in Myrtle Beach; they got a 79 rating from DHEC. There were many issues, like utensils in poor repair – some were melted and others had duct tape to hold them together. Also, non-food contact surfaces of shelving and counters were dirty, and not enough light and candles were in the kitchen.

It wasn't a better story in North Myrtle Beach at Blue Bistro. Inspectors gave the restaurant an 81. Points were taken off because food was stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer, also, the floors were dirty under the ice machine and reach-in freezer.

A couple other grades were not too great: China Chef on South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach got an 88, and Nick's New York Pub in North Myrtle Beach got an 89.

Now to some good news to finish off the week: Moe's Original Bar-B-Que in Pawleys Island got a 96.

In Surfside Beach at the Southside Grill, they got a 98. Finally, Angelos Mediterranean Grill on Dick Pond Road in Myrtle Beach also got a 98.

View the complete reports for each of this week’s restaurants in PDF format below:

