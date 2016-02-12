8 green sea turtles nursed back to health at Ripley's Aquarium

On Monday the turtles will head to St. Augustine, Florida, where they will be released in warmer waters.(Source: Ripley’s Aquarium)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The eight green sea turtles being temporarily housed at Ripley’s Aquarium have been nursed back to health.

On Monday, the turtles will head to St. Augustine, Florida, where they will be released in warmer waters.

The eight turtles were found washed up on beaches North Carolina in the Pamlico Sound area in January. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Marine Turtle Program and Husbandry Team at Ripley’s Aquarium worked closely together to rehabilitate the turtles.

“These turtles are around the size of large dinner plates and all were ‘Cold Stunned’, meaning they have hypothermia due to the sudden cold weather," said Tim Handsel, Director of Husbandry at Ripley’s Aquarium. "Their heart rate and circulation is much slower than normal. They need a temporary home warm enough to ensure their survival while waiting for coastal water to heat up again."

