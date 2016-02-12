Lake City police warn of unidentified pills after 6 end up in ICU

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Authorities want the public to be aware of issues with unidentified pills coming from Williamsburg County and being sold in the Kingstree area after six people were taken to the ICU after taking them.

A total of seven people from the Kingstree area were taken to McLeod and Carolinas hospitals after taking the pills, according to Lake City’s interim Police Chief Jeff Johnson. The pills were sold as “Roxy,” the street name for Roxicodone, a Schedule II opiate with the same active ingredient as OxyContin.

Two people arrested by Lake City Police at McLeod for disorderly conduct after taking the pills, Chief Johnson said.

Authorities are now trying to locate the source of the pills, and who sold them, Chief Johnson added. This is a combined effort between the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lake City Police Department.

The hospitals currently treating the patients are having a difficult time identifying what is harming the patients, and need the pills to determine the ingredient or ingredients that are doing harm, Chief Johnson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.