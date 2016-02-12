Police seek suspects in string of Pine Lakes-area burglaries

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are asking the public’s help in identifying two individuals wanted in connection with several home burglaries and car break-ins in the Pine Lakes area of Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Police posted surveillance camera images of the suspects on Friday, adding that extreme caution is advised as they are armed with weapons they had stolen from the residences.

Reports show officers first responded to Country Club Drive around one in early Friday morning. There, the homeowner scared one suspect off with a gun.That homeowner says the suspect stole a shotgun from inside.

Then six hours later and a few blocks away, Amanda Hucks says she had some unwanted visitors too.

Hucks says she and her husband learned someone had come in through the garage door, rummaged through her purse, and stole two guns before leaving. She says her family was inside when it happened and it was light outside.

"It's unnerving and kind of makes you think you're not as safe as you might think you might be," Hucks said.

Myrtle Beach Police took extra caution following the burglaries, posting to Facebook, and even going door to door.

Neighbors say officers checked on each homeowner, warning them of what happened, and what to look out for, and how to stay safe.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or identity of the individuals, or any other information that could help identify the suspects, is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.

