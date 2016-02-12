2 men wanted for questioning for burglaries at Myrtle Beach auto shop

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are seeking two men wanted for questioning regarding two burglaries of Custom Care, Inc. on Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach.

Steven Griffin and Michael Wilson are wanted for questioning by police, but there are no warrants for their arrest at this time.

Custom Care, Inc. was robbed on December 21 and again on January 2, according to reports. Employees said five car radios worth $2,000 were stolen on December 21, and an amplifier and car radio were stolen on January 2. The burglaries were caught on surveillance tape, and police released photos captured from the incidents.

Anyone with information on there whereabouts is asked to contact MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference case numbers 15-026787 and/or 16-000137.

