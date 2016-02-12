Give Music to award $8,000 in instruments to Myrtle Beach area youth

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The House of Blues Music Forward Foundation’s annual Give Music program will present close to $8,000 in new instruments to seven young Myrtle Beach area musicians. A reception for the recipients will be held on February 27, at 5:30 p.m., at the House of Blues of Myrtle Beach.

The Music Forward program accelerates real-life skills for youth using music as the bridge to success. “Access to music accelerates real-life skills for youth and creates a bridge to success,” said Marjorie Gilberg, Music Forward Executive Director.

The program invests in music programs and young musicians, focusing on underserved communities, providing unique performance opportunities and inspiring future careers with hands-on experience in the music industry. “Give Music puts instruments into the hands of serious young musicians so they can strengthen their talent, expand their possibilities, and pursue their musical and life goals,” said Gilberg.

Nationwide, the program will provide instruments valued at more than $125,000 to 150 young musicians this year.

For more information about Give Music visit www.hobmusicforward.org.

