Police seeking to identify man found dead near North Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found dead near North Myrtle Beach on February 6.

Investigative efforts to identify the man have not been successful to date, according to a news release from HCPD.

The man, known by police only as John Doe, was found at 11:25 a.m. in an indoor pool, the victim of an apparent drowning, according to the police report.

Doe is described as a black male, age 25 to 32, 5-feet-9-inches to 5-feet-11-inches in height, 150 to 160 pounds in weight, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who can identify the man by his picture is asked to call the HCPD Tips Line at 843-915-TIPS (8477) or HCPD Dispatch at 843-248-1520. Persons can remain anonymous, if they desire.

