Warming shelter to open in Conway

The City of Conway will open a warming shelter Friday. (Source: AP Images)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The City of Conway will open a warming shelter Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the Conway Senior Center, located at 1519 Mill Pond Road in Conway.

The warming shelter does not allow pets and will remain open until 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Cots, blankets, pillows, snacks and beverages will be available.

If there are no occupants at the shelter by 10:00 p.m., it will close.

