Tom Rice to host Coffee with Your Congressman event in Loris

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Congressman Tom Rice is hosting a Coffee with Your Congressman event in Loris on February 17. The event will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Shorty’s Grill, located at 4115 Meeting Street in Loris.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will get the opportunity to give their input on federal issues and upcoming legislation.

