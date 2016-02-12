City of Myrtle Beach to hold Gang Workshop

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of Myrtle Beach is holding a free two-day Gang Workshop to provide tips to parents about gangs. The event will be held on February 18 and February 20, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Train Depot, located at 851 Broadway Street. During the workshop police officers will make a presentation on gang activity and provide tips to parents regarding gangs.

A workshop for youth ages 10 to 16, will be held on February 20, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., at the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center. Former professional baseball player Wilson “Willie” James will speak on the importance of making good decisions. The workshop is free and includes games and pizza.

For more information call 843-918-1465 or email Krystal Dotson at kdotson@cityofmyrtlebeach.com



