WMBF FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wintry threat diminishes today. Coldest air of the season this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A little light freezing drizzle and freezing rain early this morning will be followed by bitter cold weather for the weekend.

We're watching a weak area of low pressure develop just off shore. Throughout the morning, this will throw moisture into the area. With cold temperatures in place the first half of the day, some spotty freezing drizzle or light freezing rain will be possible from the early morning through midday. Inland areas towards the border will be the most likely places to see a little bit of freezing rain. This will not be a major ice storm, however, with ground temperatures so cold, even a little freezing rain may lead to very slick spots on area roads. Regions that do pick up the freezing drizzle will likely see bridges and overpasses becoming very slippery.

Temperatures will rise above freezing by the afternoon with just a few spotty light showers lingering.

The upcoming weekend will be bitter cold. High temperatures on Saturday will only reach near 40 with a gusty wind. By Saturday night, temperatures will drop into the upper teens. Wind chill values may reach as low as 5 to 10 degrees. Sunday will also be bitter cold with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.



Working our way into the beginning of next week our next system begins to move in. This is looking likely to bring a good bout of rain. As of right now, upwards of 1-2" of rain could fall leading to more issues with local rivers.

WMBF FIRST ALERT Meteorologist Andy Stein

