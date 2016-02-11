CCU's rally comes up one point short against High Point

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina's seven game winning streak was snapped on Thursday night when the Chanticleers fell 68-67 against High Point at the HTC Center. The loss drops Coastal to 9-5 in the Big South, and is now in third place after Winthrop's win over Radford moved it to 9-4 in conference this year.

Coastal trailed for much of the game, and cut the deficit to one multiple times in the second half. After a late Austin White bucket and some free throws, the Panthers were up one with 14 seconds to play. Elijah Wilson's attempt for the win was stuffed, forcing a jump ball with 1.9 seconds left. Wilson also put the last shot of the game up, but didn't draw a foul call as the shot fell out of bounds, securing the win for High Point.

Wilson finished with just seven points. Shivaughn Wiggins led Coastal with 18. Marcus Freeman also made his return from a foot injury after missing the last four games, and put up 12 points in 15 minutes of play.

Big South Player of the Year favorite John Brown and Adam Weary each had 13 points.

Coastal is back at the HTC Center on Saturday, hosting Gardner-Webb at 2:00. The Runnin' Bulldogs are currently sixth in the current Big South Standings.

