Sen. Marco Rubio campaigns in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Senator Marco Rubio spoke to a standing-room-only crowd in Myrtle Beach following a New Hampshire Primary loss.

Sen. Rubio wanted to give voters who showed up in hundreds at the Coral Reef Resort Thursday an idea of the type of president he would be.

“If you elect me as President, that's what we are going to do, we are going to fix our tax code, we're going to roll back regulations, we're going to deal with our national debt once and for all, we are going to save social security and Medicare for those on it now and those who are retiring,” Rubio explained.

Rubio went on to say a president is also supposed to set the tone for the country, believing President Obama has been a divisive president.

“When I am president, I will never ask you to be angry at another group of Americans in order to win an election. We will unite this country even if we disagree on issues,” Rubio said. He promised the crowd he would be a president who understands every problem in society doesn't have a government solution.

“The most important institution in society is the family. That what happens in our house, is more important than what happens in the White House,” Rubio added.

Rubio left what he called the most crucial Commander-in-Chief credential for last: “…but the most important job for President, is to keep you safe,” he said. Rubio said he plans to rebuild our military, not for war... but for peace.

After the speech, Rubio responded to his current standing in the polls here in South Carolina and the candidate in the lead, Donald Trump.

“He hasn't really detailed any policy, I think now that we are in South Carolina … I think he needs to be a little more detailed on exactly how he plans to defeat ISIS, rebuild our military and keep America safe,” Rubio said.



Rubio also mentioned Cruz, who's currently polling in second in the palmetto state, and how he's been in favor of cutting military spending in the past.

