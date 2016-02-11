Surfside Beach man sentenced to 15 years for string of South Strand burglaries

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Surfside Beach man who was arrested last August after a rash of residential break-ins and burglaries in the South Strand area has pleaded guilty and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Allen Loring Atkins, Jr., 41, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of first degree burglary and was sentenced to 15 years in prison on each count, however, these sentences will run concurrently, and Atkins will be eligible for parole after serving at least 85 percent of his sentence, according to a news release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Arrest warrants state that between May 27 and August 7, 2015, Atkins, Jr. broke into homes and vehicles in the Jensen’s Community and stole items including several televisions, DVD players, wood-working tools, and a jewelry box. A news release from Lt. Denis with Horry County Police stated that the items stolen were valued at over $5000.

“Credit and thanks go to officers with the Surfside Beach Police Department, the Horry County Police Department, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department for working together to build a strong case,” said Senior Solicitor Stephen Grooms after the plea hearing.

It Atkins is convicted in the future of a serious crime, he will qualify for a mandatory life sentence, according to the release.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.