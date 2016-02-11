One of two men accused of robbing pizza delivery driver turns himself in

Left: Aramis D'Artahnan Goodman turned himself in, Right: Corey Elliot McConnell is still wanted. (Source: Conway Police)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police are looking for one man suspected of robbing a Domino’s pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Conway last month after the other suspect turned himself in at the Conway Police Department Thursday night.

On January 16, Conway Police responded to reports of a robbery on Grainger Road, according to a news release from the department. A pizza delivery driver reported that the suspects approached him as he was walking to an apartment to deliver pizza and robbed him while one suspect was armed with a handgun. The suspects then fled the scene.

An investigation led to arrest warrants being issued for: 24-year-old Aramis D’Artahnan Goodman, of Jamestown, and Corey Elliot McConnell, 23, of Jamestown, described as 6-feet-1-inch and 240 pounds in weight.

On Thursday night, Goodman turned himself in at the Conway Police Department, Lt. Selena Small stated. McConnell is still wanted.

Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to call their local police department or Conway Police at 843-248-1790.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.