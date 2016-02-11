HCFR gives cold weather safety tips

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) wants to help you and your family stay house fire safe.

Half of all home heating fires occur in the months of December, January and February, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. According to HCFR, heating equipment is involved in one in every six reported home fires.

Listed below are tips from HCFR when using a fireplace.

Have a qualified professional clean and inspect your chimney every year.

Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep it outside at least 10 feet from your home or building

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet from any heat source, like fireplaces, wood stoves or space heaters

All homes should have working smoke detectors on every floor, in every bedroom, hallway outside of each sleeping area and the basement.

Below are additional fire safety tips from HCFR.

Plug only one heat producing appliance, such as space heaters, into an electrical outlet at a time.

Extension cords should only be used temporarily. Have an Electrician install additional wall outlets where you need them.

Never use an extension cord with a heat producing appliance.

Never use an oven to heat your home.

For assistance from HCFR with smoke alarm checks or to have them installed follow the directions below.

1.Log on to Horrycountyfirerescue.com

2.Click on the Community Outreach

3.Scroll down and under the Menu section Click on the Public Forms

4.Click on the Smoke Alarm Request Form

