911 service restored to landlines in Lake City

Residents unable to dial 911 from landline phones in Lake City, Johnsonville, and Pamplico. (Source: Florence County Emergency Management / 911 Central Dispatch Facebook page)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Residents in Lake City are now able to dial 911 from landline phones.

Lake City residents were temporally be unable to dial 911 from landline phones on Thursday. Frontier determined that Lake City had been affected by a cut in a fiber optic line.

Cell phones were not affected and the telephone company worked vigorously to correct the situation and restore service to residents.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.