Tennis star shines in this week's Student Spotlight

Reagan Dunnam not only shines on the court, she also shines in the classroom. (Source: Ken Baker)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A tennis star in the making is grabbing our attention in this week’s Student Spotlight.

“It’s just kind of a fun way to get the stress out, it’s something you don’t have to worry about that much, but it’s still kind of a big deal to me,” Dunnam said, talking about the years she has played tennis. “I started with my coach Richard, about first grade.”

She is just a freshman at West Florence High School and is quite an accomplished tennis player. In fact, Reagan represented our area in the Netherlands, this past summer.

“I was invited to the International Children’s Games, this summer. We went to the Netherlands and competed with a bunch of other countries,” Dunnam said.

When Reagan is not serving on the court, she is working hard to keep her grades up.

“A lot of times, I make flash cards for everything.” Dunnam said. “They are all over my room, all over my book bag. I re-copy my notes and that helps me to stay focused and remember what I am doing.”

Just to give you an idea, Reagan was the valedictorian of her eighth grade class last school year.

This hard work is something her mom said she is proud of.

“We are extremely proud of her. She works very hard at what she does. She is on the go all the time, between church activities, athletic activities and homework. She is just a lot of fun,” Jennifer Dunnam said.

Reagan attributes her success to her family.

“It’s my family. If I didn’t have the parents that I have and the sister that I have…seeing her and seeing how hard she works at what she really wants to do. It really pushes you because you see what she does and her standards and your like I should really do that too,” Dunnam said.

