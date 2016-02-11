Florence corrections employee arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A woman has been arrested and accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at the Florence County Detention Center while she was an employee there, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

On February 11, FCSO Investigators arrested 31-year-old Bridgette Yvonne Jackson, of Fork Road in Effingham. Jackson is charged with misconduct in office, according to Major Michael Nunn with the FCSO.

According to FCSO Investigators, during the months of January and February of 2016, while Jackson was an employee at the Florence County Detention Center (FCDC), she is alleged to have knowingly and intentionally entered into an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at the FCDC.

Jackson’s employment with the FCDC has been terminated. She was booked into the FCDC and has since been released on $5000.00 personal recognizance bond, set by a Florence County Magistrate, according to Major Nunn.

