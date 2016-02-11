Suspect arrested hours after Murrells Inlet bank robbery

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The suspect in the robbery of the BB&T Bank in Murrells Inlet Thursday morning has been arrested thanks to tips from the public identifying him, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, GCSO deputies arrested 31-year-old Damon Antwon Brown of Murrells Inlet for the robbery, a GCSO news release states. Brown was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center where he will be formally charged with armed robbery. Officials stated that because local media posted information and a photo of the suspect on social media, they immediately began receiving tips identifying Brown, which resulted in the arrest.

"With the combined efforts of the public, media and our agency, we can continue to make Georgetown County a safe place to live, work, and play," the release states.

At about 11:35 a.m., the suspect entered the bank, approached the teller and demanded money, according to a GCSO news release. After he retrieved the money, he exited through the front door and ran south, where he left the area driving a gray four-door sedan of unknown make a model. He did not brandish any type of weapon during the robbery.

Bill Gandy, who lives across from the bank, says he's not used to this kind of crime in Murrells Inlet.

"It's a very quiet town." said Gandy. "I didn't even expect that many police cars to tell you the truth. But it's wild. I hope they get him."

After the robbery, Sunnyside Avenue was blocked off, the area around the bank was taped off by deputies, and K-9 units searched the scene.

