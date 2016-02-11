Coroner identifies body found in Murrells Inlet motel, cause of death pending

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) -The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a Murrells Inlet motel room, according to Paulette Radcliffe, Chief Deputy with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Department.

The body of 37-year-old Gary Kyle Smith of Lancaster was found in room 39 of the Brookwood Inn on Highway 17 Business, said Georgetown County Coroner Kenneth M. Johnson. It appears that Smith died shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday.

The preliminary autopsy showed no signs of trauma, however, the cause of death is still pending, Coroner Johnson said.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

