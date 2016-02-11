WATCH LIVE: Marco Rubio holds rally in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio is speaking in Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon.

Mobile users, tap here to watch the event live from your device

Sen. Rubio is speaking at 1 p.m. at the Crown Reef Resort at 2913 South Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach at a town hall event.

Rubio is among the GOP candidates campaigning in South Carolina ahead of the state’s Republican Presidential Preference Primary on Feb. 20.

Click here to see more upcoming visits from GOP and Democratic candidates

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.