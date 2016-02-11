Aramark at CCU announces new pay scale and wage increases for all hourly employees. (Source: Aramark Facebook page)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – On Monday Aramark at Coastal Carolina University (CCU) announced its new pay scale and wage increases for all hourly employees. The increases were approved in January and Aramark says they were necessary in order to compete in the area’s current market.

“We are thrilled to achieve this for our employees and view this as a positive step in our goal to improve retention and build upon our team of motivated employees,” said Jeffrey Stone, District Manager for Aramark at CCU.

Aramark is in the customer service business across food, facilities, and uniforms. Currently Aramark employs around 280 people from the surrounding area.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.