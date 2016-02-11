Wintry weather possible Friday morning

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) We will be watching a very small and weak disturbance push up the coast overnight Thursday in Friday morning. With that comes the chance for a little bit of precipitation. Temperatures Friday morning will be well below freezing inland. Lows are expected to fall into the mid 20s. Any precipitation that falls early in the morning may fall as snow, sleet or freezing rain. At this point the timing is looking like the first half of the day on Friday from 8:00 AM through lunch time. The mainly areas we're watching are near I-95 in Marlboro, Robeson and Scotland counties.

This will not be a high impact event. We are not anticipating any accumulations or any issues with the roads. At most, areas such as Bennettsville, Laurinburg and Lumberton may pick up as much a .01" of accumulation. This is not enough to cause any issues.

The Grand Strand will keep all the precipitation as liquid. Through this afternoon we will continue to get more information in but our confidence is high that this will not be a big event. Keep checking back to WMBFNews.com and be sure to tune in tonight at 4, 5, 6, 7 and 11 for our latest forecast.

