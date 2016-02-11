Severe weather spotter training coming to the Grand Strand

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The WMBF First Alert Weather Team and the National Weather Service are partnering for a severe storms spotter class.

As winter winds down, spring and the threat of severe storms are not far away. The National Weather Service will be holding a severe storms spotter training meeting at the WMBF studios on March 17th at 7:00 pm. The spotter training class is free, open to the public, and will include a tour of the WMBF Studios as well as a chance to meet the First Alert Weather Team.

The National Weather Service relies on real-time reports of hail size, wind damage, flash flooding, heavy rain, tornadoes, and waterspouts to effectively warn the public of inclement weather. By getting certified at the training class, the National Weather Service is assured that your reports are accurate and educated. In turn, that information is shared with the media and helps to form clear understanding of what is happening during severe weather.



If you would like to be a part of the spotter network, all you have to do is show up. The meeting will last approximately an hour to an hour and a half. Upon completion, you will be given a certificate stating that you are an officially trained storm spotter for the National Weather Service.

Following the storm spotter class will be a meeting of the Coastal Carolinas Chapter of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. The objective of this chapter is to serve as a social point of contact for individuals with a wide variety of atmospheric and marine science backgrounds. Within this group are broadcast meteorologists, private sector meteorologist, and others who hope to further their education in meteorology, or are simply fascinated by weather and climate. The group meets on a quarterly basis and covers varying topics at each meeting. The cost to join this group is ten dollars annually, and no formal meteorological training or background is required.

If interested in attending the storm spotter training class and/or the meeting of the American Meteorological Society, please email Jamie Arnold at jamiearnold@wmbfnews.com or Andy Stein at astein@wmbfnews.com

