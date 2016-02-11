WMBF FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight chance for winter weather Friday morning

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Another very cold morning. Wind chill values this morning will be between 15-25° as you head into work. Though the sun will be shining, highs will struggle to make it into the mid 40s this afternoon. By tonight, skies will become partly cloudy ahead of a small system that will push its way up the coast. Overnight lows once again fall below freezing in the low 30s and upper 20s.

Depending on when the showers move in tomorrow, we could be dealing with a mix of rain and snow, even down to the Grand Strand. It will be a flake or two mixing in with the rain and not cause any issues and it will not accumulate. Friday afternoon clouds stick around with highs in the mid 40s. Overnight into Saturday morning lows fall in the low to mid 30s. Saturday will be sunny with highs stay steady in the mid 40s. We do watch a shot of frigid air move into the area for Saturday night bringing overnight lows into the low 20s and upper teens. Wind chill values Sunday morning will be in the single digits for some.

Sunday will be sunny but we struggle to get above freezing most of the day. We turn warmer and wetter for Monday and Tuesday as another system approaches bringing rain showers to the area.

WMBF FIRST ALERT Meteorologist Andy Stein

