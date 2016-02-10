Political expert wants to see public opinion poll started at CCU

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Some political experts want to see a public opinion poll right here along the Grand Strand.

Coastal Carolina Political Science Chair Doctor Holley Tankersley said we might get a better picture of who the true front runner to the White House is after the South Carolina prI'maries, but the predictions might be more accurate beforehand, if we had another poll in our state.

"Polling, because it's a scientific enterprise, it takes a lot of resources, monetary resources, and human resources," Tankersley said. So pooling those resources between, among different institutions will just give us better, more accurate results from our state and our communities."

Tankersley wants to see a public poll started at Coastal Carolina University to add to the information already gathered by Winthrop University in Rock Hill, but, she admits, the scientific process has its flaws.

"The only way we can be truly accurate in polling is if we poll registered voters people who are actually already registered to vote," Tankersley said. "That's a pretty decent indication that they are likely to vote versus someone saying or asking are you likely to vote, are you planning to vote...they may not have a history of voting nor does it even mean that they are registered."

Tankersley says the polls reported on almost every day during these candidates' campaigns, putting them head to head with the other White House contenders, might not be true to how the race is actually going.

"You see polls that are inaccurate like in Iowa for example, and this was one of Trump's problems, they may say 'Yes' you're ahead, but that might be a poll of just citizens," Tankersley said. "It may not be registered voters, or it may be people who said oh yea im going to vote but they're not really likely voters."

Tankersley said South Carolina stands out and more polling would only add to the playing field.

"We look more like the rest of the country in regards to race, ethnicity, economic interests, social interests, political interests," Tankersley said. "We're certainly not a microcosm of the United States but definitely a more diverse playing field than you would see in Iowa or New Hampshire."

