Jeb Bush holds campaign event in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - There was a big showing Wednesday night at VFW Post 10420 in Murrells Inlet for presidential candidate and former Florida governor, Jeb Bush. So much so, the Town Hall was split into two different events.

Despite the amounts of 'Jeb!' buttons and stickers, many in the crowd said they are undecided as to who they will vote for in South Carolina's GOP primary on February 20th.

Undecided voter Kathy Berry said she has been a Bush supporter in the past, but is more iffy about Jeb. Berry voiced her biggest concerns about Bush's strength in immigration and international security.

Healthcare, education and terrorism seemed to dominate the discussion of the night. Bush answered by saying as president he would repeal Obamacare and replace it with a system to empower the people, higher the national education standard as he did as Florida governor, to improve test scores and fight ISIS in ISIS territory, with the help of the people in terror-ridden countries like Syria.

The discussion continued in the Grand Strand for almost three hours. Bush reminded supporters and those on-the-fence that no other candidate has as much experience as he does, and that he will keep our country safe. With presidential hopeful Donald Trump leading South Carolina polls since July, Bush hopes to have sealed South Carolina votes to continue the momentum to take him where he needs to be as a top Republican candidate.

The VFW was Bush's last stop in South Carolina for the day.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.