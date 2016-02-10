Sidewalk installation to cause lane closures on Hwy 17

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – On February 11, periodic closures of the Southbound curb lane will be required as a five-foot wide concrete sidewalk is installed. Benton Concrete will install the sidewalk along the West side of Highway 17, between Barefoot Landing and Commons Boulevard.

Although most of the work will be done behind the curb, intermittent 40 minute lane closures will be required in order to allow trucks to pour concrete from within Highway 17.

The sidewalk project is expected to be completed within two to three weeks, but is contingent on weather conditions.

This project is the first phase in accomplishing the goal to connect the sidewalk system on the West side of Highway 17 between 46th Avenue South and Commons Boulevard.

Proposed improvements to the intersection on Highway 17, between 48th Avenue South and Barefoot Resort Bridge Road, will complete sidewalk connectivity.

