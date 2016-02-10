Future of Grainger Power Plant site up in the air

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - City Councilman Tom Anderson says Conway is a long way off from actually purchasing this lot, but he thinks this area would be a perfect place to showcase the beauty of Conway, once all the dust has settled.

Santee Cooper still owns the 14 acre site, but currently has no plans for it. A spokesperson with the power company says they would eventually like to sell or lease the lot, either to Conway or a company who would be willing to buy it.

Councilman Anderson says the lot is a prime piece of real estate, which sits right next to Highway 501 and would like to see it used as a recreation area for Conway citizens. Santee Cooper says they would like to see the area used for commerce in some capacity, but Anderson says building more industry here would be an eyesore for people going in and out of town.

Lake Busbee, which sits on the other side of Highway 501 may also be impacted, as the lake was created as part of a cooling system. However, the councilman says they will do what they can to keep the lake there.

Santee Cooper hired a salvage company to clean up the site, and intends to have the rubble removed and sod laid down by this summer.

