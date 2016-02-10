Ted Cruz sends clear message to SC supporters at rally in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Senator Ted Cruz held a rally for South Carolina supporters with a clear message about the first in the South primary.

Senator Ted Cruz went from winning the Iowa Caucuses, to coming in third in New Hampshire, behind Trump and Kasich, but for Cruz he's still calling it a victory.

First he pointed out winning Iowa with the most republican votes in the history of the Iowa Caucuses. Then, Cruz said political pundits predicted a conservative wouldn’t pull through in New Hampshire at all. Now Cruz said he believes these results have only narrowed the playing field for South Carolina.

He believes the people of South Carolina have a clear choice to make and want a consistent conservative.

“The men and woman of South Carolina, I believe want a consistent conservative. Somebody who is the same yesterday, today, and tomorrow,” Cruz went on to say.

“If we win South Carolina, we will win the Republican nomination. If we win the Republican nomination, we will beat Bernie Sanders or Hillary Clinton or whichever socialist they nominate,” Cruz said to the crowd.

“We need to take power out of Washington and back to ‘We The People,’ That is what this campaign is all about,” he said.

Many of the people in the crowd believe Ted Cruz is a candidate who would lead this country by the constitution.

“He is not putting on any airs, when he's going to tell you he's going to do a job. He will do it and he will also operate with the right and just causes of this nation,” Pamela Quinn explained.

“This, is the most consequential election of our lifetime, and we can't get burned again, the stakes are too high, we keep electing politicians to go to Washington, that don't do what they said. The only way to prevent that is to look to all the campaign rhetoric and look to the record,” Cruz said.



Cruz believes his record shows he's consistent on major issues like border control, repealing Obamacare and defending the Second Amendment.

Though polls show Donald Trump is leading in the polls in South Carolina, Cruz believes he is the only candidate that would be able to beat Donald Trump and urges those who don’t want to see Trump as commander and chief, to vote for Cruz.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.